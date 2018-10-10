HAILEY — The Idaho State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner’s romantic comedy “First Date” on Oct. 19 and 20 at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
The musical, inspired by a book by Austin Winsberg, is sponsored by Bill and Linda Potter who were a part of The Junkyard Dogs team that produced the play for its Broadway debut in 2013.
“First Date” pairs two strangers from vastly different backgrounds for that horror everyone has experienced — the dreaded first date. The two think they know what they want in a relationship, but it’s not exactly what they need. Their date turns into a hilarious dinner with first impressions, Google checks, emergency bail-out calls, bad-boy and uptown-girl exes and, throughout, the brewing of a real chemistry.
“They don’t really see eye-to-eye,” Director Joel Shura said in a statement. “She’s the hip edgy rocker; he’s a quirky nerd, and they both have excess baggage coming into this blind date.”
Shura teaches multiple levels of directing, as well as improvisation, clowning and script analysis courses at ISU.
Tickets are $15 — available by calling 208-282-3595 or at isu.edu/tickets or at the door. The play is rated PG-13 for language and sexual innuendo.
For more information, call 208-282-6452 or email hilljuli@isu.edu.
