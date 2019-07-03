July 4 events

Twin Falls

The yearly Twin Falls fireworks show begins at about 10 p.m. July 4 at the College of Southern Idaho. The Twin Falls Police Department will close portions of streets near the college — Falls Avenue, Washington Street N., Cheney Drive and North College Road — at 9 p.m. to ensure pedestrian safety.

Twin Falls Municipal Band performs their annual concert at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season theme is “Across the U.S.A.” The concert will feature an hour’s worth of music.

Canyon Crest Dining will be having specials between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 4. Call 208-733-9392 to make your reservation today.

Throughout the day on July 4, teams will set up in the parking lot of BLu to prove once and for all who makes the best barbeque food in town. Entry is free for teams. Judging will begin at 5 p.m. on July 4 at BLu, 1986 Addison Ave. E.

Bellevue

Alternative rock band Like a Rocket will be performing a free and family-friendly concert at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill, 104 Main St. Like A Rocket is a perfect blend between country and ‘70s psychedelic rock. This combination makes a unique Americana sound.

Buhl

Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m. July 4, starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. (Main Street and 11th Avenue North). Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk, 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-register, call Steve Kaatz, 208-543-8576. Proceeds go for scholarships for Buhl Key Club students.

Sagebrush Days Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. July 4 at West End Senior Center ($6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free); Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with a fly-over by Buhl Air Force; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park; music by Copperhead at noon at the park followed by Up A Creek; beer and wine garden. Also firehose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South; and fireworks at dusk at North Park. Free swimming until 4 p.m. at the Buhl City Pool. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.

Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. July 4 and July 5 at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds. Watch the American tradition of rodeo. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events call 208-308-0770.

Gooding

Community fireworks show starts at dusk July 4 at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Visit Goodingidaho.org or call 208-934-5669 for more information.

Hailey

Hailey’s Days of the Old West Fourth of July is the one stop Independence Day celebration: a pancake breakfast where homemade pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage will be offered takes place from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Wood River Grange Hall on Third Avenue South. A 5K Fun Run: Tutus and Tennis Shoes to support the Sun Valley Ballet Foundation starts at 9 a.m. sign up at tutusandtennisshoes5k.com. The parade starts at noon along Main Street; the annual post-parade party follows at Jersey Girl restaurant, 14 E. Croy St. and Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette fundraiser during the parade, noon to 1:30 p.m. and finish everything off with fireworks at dusk. Visit haileyidaho.com for more information.

Hansen

Community fireworks start at dusk July 4 at Rolling Hills Park. Call 208-423-5158 for more information.

Rupert

Rupert’s July 4 celebration kicks off with the Firecracker 5K/10K fun run and walk and the 40K bike race at 7 a.m. at East Minico Middle School. The entry fee is $20. You can register at rupert4th.com. Food booths open at 10:30 a.m. and the parade at 11 a.m. starts downtown. Magic Valley Jubilee concert starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square.

Stanley

After a relaxing day of fishing, hiking and just soaking in the gorgeous weather, enjoy the Stanley’s Fourth of July celebration at the city center. The parade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. July 4 through town, a street dance at 6 p.m. follows featuring the band Ace of Diamonds, all of this will be capped off by the fireworks show at sun down. Visit stanleycc.org for more information or call 208-774-3411.

Sun Valley

Party in Sun Valley Village before the fireworks show. There will be face painting, wagon rides, kids train and more. The festivities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Village

Nothing screams “Independence Day” quite like watching extremely talented figure skaters. The Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring U.S. National Champions, Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley, starts at 9:45 p.m. July 4 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Fireworks follow the show. Buffet and show tickets get you a dinner included. Tickets are $49 to $185 and can be purchased at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or by calling 208-622-2135.

Jackpot

The Jackpot community parade will start at noon. A free barbecue lunch will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at Jackpot Town Park.

There will be a free poolside blackjack tournament from noon to 2 p.m. at Cactus Petes Resort Casino.

Fireworks start at 10:20 at Jackpot Town Park.