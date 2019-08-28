{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Firefighters Burn-out and Benevolence Fund will present its fifth annual Firefighters Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Enjoy catered food, a no-host bar, music, dancing and auctions.

The cost is $30 per person and $50 per couple. There is a limited number of tickets available. To purchase, call Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Proceeds from the ball will go to support those in the community who have just had a tragic event such as a fire.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments