TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Firefighters Burn-out and Benevolence Fund will present its fifth annual Firefighters Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Enjoy catered food, a no-host bar, music, dancing and auctions.
The cost is $30 per person and $50 per couple. There is a limited number of tickets available. To purchase, call Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.
Proceeds from the ball will go to support those in the community who have just had a tragic event such as a fire.
