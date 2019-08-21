Before the snow starts to fall and venturing outside of a warm house seems impossible, now is the time to get out and explore the great outdoors that Idaho has to offer.
But it can be an intimidating task to find the spots worth going to. Luckily, Linda Lantzy and Shari Hart have done the legwork and found the places throughout Idaho to visit. Towering peaks, gorgeous waterfalls and rolling fields are just the tip of the journeys found in this new book.
“Discovering Idaho’s Scenic Drives & Backroad Treasures” is a collection of 48 different routes geared toward photographers and sightseers. All of the routes are reachable by car, author Linda Lantzy said.
Lantzy has worked as a scenic photographer for 12 years and has found all of the most gorgeous spots that highlight the beauty of the Gem State.
The directions for the drives are simple and are reader-friendly but for anyone who needs help finding the path, QR codes on each page that lead to online maps. Most of the drives are less than 8 hours across the state, Lantzy said.
“Exploring is the fun part of the job,” Lantzy said.
The authors will sign books from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., just off U.S. Highway 93, near Jerome. The book is available at the Twin Falls Visitor Center and will be offered at the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, Sept. 21 and 22 at Thousand Springs State Park in Hagerman.
The book can be purchased at idahoscenics.com.
