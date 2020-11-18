Find a pandemic-safe world at the Twin Falls Public Library

Other ways to use the library

Curbside pickup

Place items on hold on the library’s online catalog. You will be notified when the holds are ready. When you arrive at the library park in one of designated curbside pickup locations or close to the front door. Call the library at 208-733-2964 option 1 to notify staff you have arrived.

Door delivery service

The library offers delivery of library materials to individuals and institutions within the city limits of Twin Falls. Individuals may request up to 10 items, and institutions up to 25 items, per delivery. A Twin Falls library card account in good standing is required.

Student study tables

The library will provide limited socially distanced study tables for students. Please call 208-733-2961 option 2 for more information.

Item returns

Materials can still be returned through the back book drops. All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours and then cleaned before returning to service.

For more information, go to tfpl.org.