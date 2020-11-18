Find a pandemic-safe world at the Twin Falls Public Library

There are still several ways for you to utilize the Twin Falls Public Library even though you can’t browse the book stacks for your latest read.
The library limited occupancy in late October because of rising COVID-19 cases in Idaho and Gov. Brad Little’s decision to move Idaho to a modified Stage 3.
Director Tara Bartley said how long the library limits occupancy will depend on Idaho’s COVID-19 cases.
On Nov. 13, Little moved Idaho back to Stage 2 of reopening and mobilized the Idaho National Guard to aid in the state’s response.
But even though the library is closed to in-person browsing, there are still a number of services available.
“People have the opportunity to get all the materials they need. We are delivering to people’s doors as long as they are living in the city,” Bartley said. “The numbers are down from a year ago in November, with all the modifications, but I’m very pleased with all the people who are still using our services.”
Appointment only
People can still use the library computers but it’s now by appointment. Ten appointments an hour are allowed. Masks are required for all appointments, the library’s website says.
“Masks are to be properly worn and must cover the mouth and nose. If you do not have a mask, the library will provide one,” the website states.
Call the library at 208-733-2964 option 2 to schedule an appointment. Computer sessions are limited to an hour. Printing is also available, as is faxing and notary services.
Stay social, while distant
Bartley said online game nights and virtual Dungeon and Dragons were created in March. There is also a monthly book club that has moved online.
“Our book clubs in the past would have been in person,” Bartley said. “We just turned that into a virtual meeting.”
The next game night is from 6 to 8 Wednesday, where you can play games like Solo, Sushi Go, Hanabi, Saboteur and more. Create a free account and join the library group boardgamearena.com/group?id=4995443. Players also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing at meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr.
Teens and adults can meet online every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. for virtual Dungeons and Dragons.
Players meet at google.com/gks-yyxk-ini starting at 4:30 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Email crasmusson@tfpl.org for more information.
Get crafty
This week was the first time a craft kit was available for teenagers and so far it’s been a hit.
“We are trying it out,” said Kasi Allen, children’s librarian. “The kids one is really popular but teens are different. We’ve been really surprised by the teenage crafts. They went like crazy.”
Allen said 25 paracord bracelet kits for teenagers ran out in two days.
This week your elementary-age children can make thankfulness trees. Craft kits are left inside the newspaper box outside of the library until Saturday or supplies run out. If it’s empty, give the library a call to see if more are available. Usually about 100 kits are available for elementary kids.
“It depends on the week, but usually we make it until the week,” Allen said. “But there are a few weeks we run out early. We tell people to get here as soon as you can in the week.”
Request-a-book
Besides craft kits, another popular service has been request-a-book. That’s where you fill out an online form about your reading preferences and librarians pick a selection of books.
Allens said it has been especially popular for young readers.
“It’s fun to give people recommendations that they wouldn’t think of otherwise,” she said.
Adults should call 208-733-2964, choose option 2, or fill out the form at forms.gle/fSq3WX89yqSoBQpa8. Children or teenagers need to call 208-733-2964, choose option 4, or fill out this form at forms.gle/pZjZSZpDVwdkvrfr6.
Allen said since there is no storytime for young children they have storytime kits for curbside checkout book or delivery.
“I’ve had a lot of people call and apologize for asking a lot of questions,” Allen said. “Your kid needs services right now. If anyone wants to call and chat we don’t want anyone to feel like a burden. Everything is different now, of course you have questions.
