TWIN FALLS — Focusing on three essential areas of life — finance, food and fitness — a workshop for working moms will take place from 9 a.m. to noon May 4 in the Great Room at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd.
“The 3 F-Words for Working Moms” is a great step-by-step action plan to learn tips, techniques and strategies to help create a better life for working moms and their families.
Presenters are as follows:
- Finance — Mariana Fieraru, licensed tax professional, will help you jump start your financial smarts with an easy five-step program. Develop strong money management skills and build a secure financial future for you and your family.
- Food — Jill Skeem, certified macrobiotic counselor and chef, will teach tips for preparing nutritious food, making healthy snacks at home and navigating a menu when you eat out.
- Fitness — Robin Dober, certified Pilates instructor, will give you some great ideas on how to incorporate an easy exercise routine into your workweek and how to sprinkle in some healthy weekend activities your whole family can enjoy.
The cost is $68. To register, go to obileadershiptraining.com/workshops.
For more information, email mariana@leadershiptraining.com.
