KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the final of three free evening tours of the visual arts exhibition associated with its current Big Idea Project, “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” This Big Idea re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers up alternative perspectives and stories based on both fact and fiction.
The evening tour will be at 5:30 p.m. May 16 at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour of the exhibition with the center’s curators and museum guides. Guests will then head to the Community Library’s Regional History Museum for a tour of “Who Writes History? Frontier Voice, Native Realities,” an exhibition that examines the coexistence of Native Americans and non-native newcomers to the Wood River Valley in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
The center’s visual arts exhibition features five contemporary artists whose work explores themes that are central to the Big Idea.
The exhibition will be on view through May 22. Admission to the center’s museum is always free, and the public is invited to visit the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
