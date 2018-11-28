KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host its final free evening tour of the current visual arts exhibition, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Visitors are invited to enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour with the center’s curators and museum guides.
As citizens in a representative democracy, Americans rely on elected officials to make legislation and policy — to act in the United States’ best interests domestically and internationally. But from the time of its founding, the U.S. has also been a nation that embraces the idea of participatory democracy. Our country functions because it allows — and depends upon — the participation of its citizens.
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” explores the many ways Americans can take action in seeking to affect social and political change. Beyond exercising one’s right to vote, public acts of protest have long shaped America’s history — bringing people together to speak out against things like taxation without representation, the institution of slavery or the Vietnam War and in favor of voting rights for women, expanded protections for workers or civil rights for African-Americans and members of the LGBTQ community.
This visual arts exhibition offers historical artifacts and works that illuminate the many ways American citizens participate in our democracy. It will be on view through Dec. 14.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
