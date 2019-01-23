KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the final free evening tour of its current visual arts exhibition, "At the Table: Kitchen as Home," at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Visitors are invited to enjoy a glass of wine, take a guided tour of the exhibition with the center’s curators and museum guides, and hear a talk by artist Julie Green, whose paintings are featured in the exhibition.
“She is best known for her ongoing project, the Last Supper, which has been featured on PBS 'NewsHour' and in the New York Times. Here, she’ll talk about her experiences living and working at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in Hailey where she created work in response to the history of the house and to the life of one of its most prominent residents, Roberta McKercher. Julie will also discuss her installation, An Embarrassment of Dishes, which features stories from her life painted onto a Noritake dinner service inherited from her grandmother,” Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts, said in a statement.
This visual arts exhibition will be on view through March 1. Admission to the center’s museum is always free. Open hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or got to sunvalleycenter.org.
