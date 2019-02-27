Try 1 month for 99¢
'Campesino'

'Campesino' will show twice on March 7 in Ketchum.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Film Series will continue with “Campesino,” a 2018 film that documents and celebrates the disappearing way of life of Cuba’s peasant tobacco farmers.

The film will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. March 7 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Director/producer Mia Tate will attend the screenings and speak afterward about the making of the film.

“Campesino” offers a peek into rural Cuba that few Westerners ever see. Two hours west of Havana, in Cuba’s rust-colored countryside, sits Viñales — a site famous for growing some of the best tobacco in the world. Here, everything is done by hand — fields are still plowed with oxen — and the modern world slips away.

Over the course of 15 years, amateur photographer Carl Oelerich captured beautiful black-and-white images of a world on the brink of extinction. Although Oelerich began his project as an impartial observer, over the years it became something much deeper. It is through his long-lasting relationships and striking photographs that we embark on a journey with a cast of characters whose candid conversations overflow with insight, love, humor and gratitude.

Tickets are $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members — available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or by visiting the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

