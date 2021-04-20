Filer native returns to Magic Valley for symphony performance

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony resumes its concerts Friday with two special guests who are known around the world.

Soloists Laura Vincent Vizzutti grew up on a farm in Filer and is now a well respected pianist. She’ll be joined by her husband, Allen Vizzutti, a world renown trumpeter.

And unlike the usual concerts where people have to be in Twin Falls to watch, anyone, anywhere can join in to watch the concert virtually for free. The performance will be live, with musicians wearing masks, but will only be available to watch online.

The live feed starts at 7:15 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to watch, visit mvsymphony.org.

