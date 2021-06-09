Filer Fun Days marks beginning of summer with parade, music, fireworks and more

“Everything is cost free, unless you want to eat something or buy something,” Lineberry said. “You can just walk in and listen to all of the entertainment, and your kids can go in the back, in the kids zone, and play for free. The parade is free.”

The low cost is a community effort, he said. The Filer City Council allocates money to the Filer Fun Days event each year, and since moving to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, fairgrounds administration donates all of their available space to the event.

Lineberry said the event has changed his life in many ways, especially by motivating him and his wife to volunteer wherever they are needed. Moreover, he said, Filer Fun Days continues to change the lives of those in the community.

The event is a community affair that brings people together toward a common goal, which is especially important in the growing city, Lineberry said.

“The community is the one that makes this happen,” he said. “All of the community work together to get this done, and it’s important that we stick together and keep this going.”