FILER — Get your fun on at Filer Fun Days Friday and Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Park, 215 Filer Ave. The event will begin with the Fair Foundation Fish Fry at 5 p.m. Friday along with American Legion Bingo.
Saturday will commence with the Future Farmers of America Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. behind the fairgrounds office. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. The group will also host a Fun Run. For more information, go to bluecirclesports.com.
The Fun Days parade, with the theme “Filer Fun for Everyone,” will begin at 11 a.m. Line-up will start at 9:30 a.m.
Other events Saturday are as follows:
- Show & Shine Car Show
- Magic Valley Model Railroaders display
- Knotty Girls Timeless Treasures Flea Market & Craft Show
- The world famous Chicken Drop
- Beer gardens at the Venture Inn and Buster’s Restaurant & Saloon
- Stage entertainment with Dr. Nick Redbone as emcee from 1 to 6 p.m.
- Live music by Copperhead from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Fireworks display at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.
Food vendors will be on hand. Events are subject to change without notice.
Free kids’ activities Saturday will include the following:
- Free swimming all day at the city park pool for everyone, provided by the Filer Recreation Department. The concession stand will be open.
- Games and prizes provided by the Filer Events Committee
- Dunk tank
- Bounce houses
- Mini-train
- Safety demonstrations provided by the Filer Fire and Police departments and Magic Valley Safe Kids about Jaws of Life extrication, driving while impaired, child safety seats and bicycle safety
For more information, call Joe at 208-731-4318 or Cheryl at 208-312-8041 or Vickie at 208-420-4017.
