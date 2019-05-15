{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — A figure-drawing workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 22 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S.

Pre-registration is $10, and walk-ups are welcome. To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1003830?mc_cid=fd5559651b&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Use this opportunity to brush up on your figure-drawing skills in a fun and relaxed environment. All skill levels are welcome.

