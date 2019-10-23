{{featured_button_text}}
HAILEY — A fall open studio on figure drawing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at the The Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome.

Use this opportunity to brush up on your figure-drawing skills in a relaxed environment. Bob Dix will provide assistance with various drawing techniques.

The cost is $25 for pre-registration. Walk-ups are also welcome.

To register, go to ci.ovationtix.com/159/performance/10447137.

The last fall open studio will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13.

