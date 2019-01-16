HAILEY — Brush up on your figure-drawing skills in winter open studio classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23, Feb. 13 and March 6 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
The cost is $10 per session. All skill levels are welcome in this relaxed environment. Pre-registration or walk-ins are invited. Pre-register at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1003829?mc_cid=0e6bf1803b&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
