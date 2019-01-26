Fighting with heart: Boxing Smoker brings out passions, helps fund rodeo team

Shaun Mentaberry works the pads Wednesday for Pete Bradshaw as they practice for the Boxing Smoker at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. This will be Bradshaw's first year fighting in the event.
Hazen Smith works the pads for Daniel Eary during practice Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. This will be Eary's first year fighting in the event.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Pete Bradshaw, left, works out with a jump rope while Hazen Smith hits the speed bag Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Boxing gloves sit ready on a table before practice Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Shaun Mentaberry works the pads for Hazen Smith as they practice for the Boxing Smoker on Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Daniel Eary hits the speed bag Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Daniel Eary, left, and Hazen Smith, right, help Pete Bradshaw put on his gloves Wednesday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — This isn’t Shaun Mentaberry’s first rodeo. Nor his first fight.
This will be Mentaberry’s third time stepping into the ring.
At a practice Wednesday, he leads the first-timers in their focus mitt drills. He repeats “1-2, 1-2, 1-2,” so throwing those straight, snappy punches becomes second nature. He throws a slow hook so the amateurs get used to dodging punches.
It’s Pete Bradshaw’s first time getting ready for a fight. He’s nervous, but he’s been training since December.
“I’ve improved tremendously since we started,” Bradshaw said. “It’s been a lot of running, lifting and sparring. I think I’m ready.”
Mentaberry throws both of his mitts up; Bradshaw throws a rapid series of punches for his burn out.
This isn’t their usual sport of choice, but the members of the College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team are giving it their all to learn how to box before their big matches.
The 42nd Annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker is 8 p.m. Saturday at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center. There are 15 expected fights.
“We give them enough information to get in trouble,” CSI rodeo coach Steven Birnie said. “Getting in the ring will test you. I think that’s why these guys like to do it.”
All proceeds go towards the CSI Rodeo Team. The money is used for scholarships, buying hay for the horses and travel expenses. On average, the Smoker has 3,000 spectators and brings in more than $40,000 — more than the team receives from its annual budget, Birnie said.
“If we operated on just our budget we couldn’t do it,” he said. “I would guess that this event is the biggest one-night event in southern Idaho.”
The fights aren’t just for the CSI Rodeo Team — anyone can sign up to box. Fighters are matched based on height, weight and ability level. All fighters weight in at 3 p.m. Saturday at the expo center.
Anthony Dement isn’t part of the Rodeo Club, but he still wants to fight. He sees this as a chance to challenge himself.
“I’m nervous, but I just want to give the audience a good show,” Dement said.
Last year, Hazen Smith lost his fight. Now, the second year rodeo team member knows what to expect from the one-minute rounds that seem to last for an eternity.
“If I learned one thing from my fight last year, it was to keep my hands up,” Smith said. “You don’t think about breathing when you are in a fight.”
Assistant rodeo coach Kelly Wardell helped train fighters back in October. He’s had experience in Mixed Martial Arts fighting, but he knows that all he can really teach amateurs is to keep their hands up and their chin down.
These aren’t seasoned fighters; Wardell knows that as soon as they get in the ring they will forget everything they learned.
What’s the appeal of watching newcomers to boxing? Maybe it’s the all-out war that the fights can shape into, but Wardell thinks it’s something else: the sheer determination that they show.
“Not much technique — it’s all about heart,” Wardell said. “I think that’s why the crowd gets so excited.”
