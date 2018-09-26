Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — There are only 50 tickets left for “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” an Arts on Tour presentation at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is an immersive concert-style theater show that chronicles the journey shared by the best-selling folk duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel — from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live band performing all of the duo’s hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.

Tickets are $38 for adults and $14 for children 18 and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments