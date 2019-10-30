{{featured_button_text}}
International Guitar Night

International Guitar Night on Feb. 18 is almost sold out.

KETCHUM — Back in town for a fourth season, International Guitar Night is celebrating its 20th anniversary. There are very few tickets left for the 7:30 p.m. performance Feb. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum. This has become the toughest ticket to get for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ performing arts season.

Each year, founder Brian Gore invites four of the world’s best guitarists to tour together for two months in Europe and two months in North America. This year, Gore has put together his most eclectic lineup yet: guest host Mike Dawes of England and his incredible two-hand contemporary style; one of last season’s stars from Turkey, Cenk Erdoğan; electrifying jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland; and Hawaiian slack key master Jim Kimo West.

To buy tickets, go to ci.ovationtix.com/159/performance/10454018.

