KETCHUM — For 11 years, the Family of Woman Film Festival has presented DVD copies of films screened at the festival to the Community Library. This year, the festival donated last year’s films and replaced 14 films that were missing.
“Many of these films are not easily accessed otherwise, and so it is a privilege to have them available here. They are gems of the library’s film collection,” Community Library Executive Director Jennifer Emery-Davidson said in a statement.
The Family of Women Film Festival will take place from Feb. 26 to March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas. Further details of the 2019 festival will be announced soon, with the full schedule of films revealed in December.
The festival will present five documentaries and dramatic films from around the world that highlight the status of women in different societies — promoting basic human rights, education and reproductive health care to women and girls in more than 150 countries.
For more information, email sdana@gmail.com or got to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.