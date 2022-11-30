 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival of Lights Parade returns next week

Time-lapse of the The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News on Friday night. 

TWIN FALLS — The annual Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News, returns next week to continue to help the Magic Valley get into the Christmas spirit.

The popular event will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 on Main Avenue where thousands of people will line up to watch the different floats as they travel from Dierkes Street to Jerome Street.

Road closures will begin at 2 p.m.

The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade at the downtown Commons across from City Hall, where the public skating rink will be also be open.

Every year, local businesses participate in the parade where they can hand out candy as well as an occasional “Christmas surprise.”

Tasty food will also be available, from Road Runner Concessions, Mini DohNuts! and Creative Cravings at the Commons area, and Silver Creek Coffee and Porked Out will be available at Times-News parking lot.

Over 50 local businesses and organizations participate in the event.

The event is sponsored by TDS Fiber, Westmark Credit Union, Idaho Power and Standlee Premium Western Forage.

Contact Debi Perkins at 208-735-3208 or email Advertise@magicvalley.com for any questions you may have.

