Festival of Lights Parade lights up Twin Falls with Christmas spirit

TWIN FALLS — The annual Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News, returned Friday night on Main Avenue.

The popular event kicked off with thousands of bystanders lining the street, ready to be filled with Christmas spirit.

Little kids ran back and forth as the floats came by, excited to see the lights and Christmas characters. Folks cheered as floats drove by, waving and tossing candy and toilet paper at the audience.

“I find it amazing that old Twin Falls has such big turnouts for parades like this,” Twin Falls resident Tyler Moore said. “Even in the freezing cold, there were so many people there to celebrate the holidays.”

The theme for this year’s parade was “Favorite Christmas Movie.” Floats were decorated after movies such as “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.”

According to Times-News President Matt Sandberg, 70 floats filled out the parade, compared with last year’s 55.

“It’s the biggest one yet,” Sandberg said. “We got additional food trucks, more floats, and we (took) it a block further east to provide more space and so it wouldn’t feel so bunched up.”

After the parade, the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place at the Downtown Commons.

More than 50 local businesses and organizations participated in the event, including food vendors Road Runner Concessions, Creative Cravings, Silver Creek Coffee, Porked Out, and Mini DohNuts!

The event was sponsored by TDS Fiber, Westmark Credit Union, Idaho Power and Standlee Premium Western Forage.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank, 2022 Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank