Festival of Lights Parade lights up Twin Falls with Christmas spirit

TWIN FALLS — The annual Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the
Times-News, returned Friday night on Main Avenue.
The Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank takes place Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
The popular event kicked off with thousands of bystanders lining the street, ready to be filled with Christmas spirit.
Little kids ran back and forth as the floats came by, excited to see the lights and Christmas characters. Folks cheered as floats drove by, waving and tossing candy and toilet paper at the audience.
“I find it amazing that old Twin Falls has such big turnouts for parades like this,” Twin Falls resident Tyler Moore said. “Even in the freezing cold, there were so many people there to celebrate the holidays.”
The theme for this year’s parade was “Favorite Christmas Movie.” Floats were decorated after movies such as “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.”
According to
Times-News President Matt Sandberg, 70 floats filled out the parade, compared with last year’s 55.
“It’s the biggest one yet,” Sandberg said. “We got additional food trucks, more floats, and we (took) it a block further east to provide more space and so it wouldn’t feel so bunched up.”
After the parade, the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place at the Downtown Commons.
More than 50 local businesses and organizations participated in the event, including food vendors Road Runner Concessions, Creative Cravings, Silver Creek Coffee, Porked Out, and Mini DohNuts!
The event was sponsored by TDS Fiber, Westmark Credit Union, Idaho Power and Standlee Premium Western Forage.
Santa Claus waves to bystanders during the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Friday night in downtown Twin Falls.
Music plays during the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Friday night in downtown Twin Falls.
Thousands of people turn up downtown to watch the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank and see the holiday tree lit up Friday night at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls.
Dressed up as a Christmas tree, Honey Jo Shear walks Main Avenue before the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank gets underway Friday night in downtown Twin Falls.
Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter pause for photos during the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter and Police Chief Craig Kingsbury pause for photos during the Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank on Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.
