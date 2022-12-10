 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Festival of Lights Parade lights up Twin Falls with Christmas spirit

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — The annual Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News, returned Friday night on Main Avenue.

The Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank takes place Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022, in downtown Twin Falls.

The popular event kicked off with thousands of bystanders lining the street, ready to be filled with Christmas spirit.

Little kids ran back and forth as the floats came by, excited to see the lights and Christmas characters. Folks cheered as floats drove by, waving and tossing candy and toilet paper at the audience.

“I find it amazing that old Twin Falls has such big turnouts for parades like this,” Twin Falls resident Tyler Moore said. “Even in the freezing cold, there were so many people there to celebrate the holidays.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The theme for this year’s parade was “Favorite Christmas Movie.” Floats were decorated after movies such as “Elf,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.”

People are also reading…

According to Times-News President Matt Sandberg, 70 floats filled out the parade, compared with last year’s 55.

“It’s the biggest one yet,” Sandberg said. “We got additional food trucks, more floats, and we (took) it a block further east to provide more space and so it wouldn’t feel so bunched up.”

After the parade, the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place at the Downtown Commons.

More than 50 local businesses and organizations participated in the event, including food vendors Road Runner Concessions, Creative Cravings, Silver Creek Coffee, Porked Out, and Mini DohNuts!

The event was sponsored by TDS Fiber, Westmark Credit Union, Idaho Power and Standlee Premium Western Forage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Festival of Lights Parade returns next week

Festival of Lights Parade returns next week

The Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News returns next week to continue to help the Magic Valley get into the Christmas spirit.

Watch Now: Related Video

Festival of Lights Parade presented by First Federal Bank

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News