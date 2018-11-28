TWIN FALLS —
The holiday season is here, and there is no better way to kick it off then the Festival of Lights Parade Friday in downtown Twin Falls.
The Festival of Lights Parade, presented by the Times-News, will start at 6 p.m. Friday downtown on Main Avenue. A tree lighting ceremony follows at the Downtown Commons. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Magic of Christmas.”
“The amount of people that come is incredible,” said Michelle Campbell, director of events and marketing for the Times-News. “They’re out there even though it’s cold.”
Here’s what you need to know about Twin Falls Festival of Lights:
The parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday. It will feature 40 floats and lasts an hour.
The route starts at Magic Valley High School and ends at Jerome Street. As soon as the parade wraps up with Santa Claus’ appearance, the tree lighting ceremony will follow at the Downtown Commons. This is the second year that the Times-News has teamed up with Twin Falls City Hall for the tree lighting.
The parade brings upwards of 10,000 spectators to downtown Twin Falls, Campbell said.
Make sure to bring canned food to donate to a local nonprofit and new, unwrapped toys for the “Toys for Tots” the yearly drive by the U.S. Marine Corps League Magic Valley Detachment.
Make sure to visit Magicvalley.com to see photos of the parade floats. You’ll have a week to cast a vote for your favorite entry.
The winner of the “people’s choice award” will be announced in a future edition of the Times-News.
If you’re planning to head downtown Friday, be prepared for street closures.
