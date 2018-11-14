Try 1 month for 99¢
Santa Claus, who looks suspiciously like United Way's Mark Hansen, a Magic Valley Festival of Giving board member, hugs Magic Valley Arts Council's Melissa Crane, while presenting the 2017 festival's Best of Show award for the MVAC's Christmas tree display at Southern Idaho Landscape Center in Filer. Twenty-six nonprofits received a total of nearly $210,000 from last year's fundraiser.

 MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — That very special event, the Festival of Giving, happens Friday through Monday with holiday memory-making activities for everyone. Its new location is the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls — near the airport.

More than 30 local nonprofits will benefit from the proceeds of these events:

  • Gala of Giving — 6 p.m. Friday, ticket required
  • Breakfast With Santa — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
  • BBQ, Brews & Bids — 7 p.m. Saturday, ticket required
  • Pictures With Princesses — 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Senior Social — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

General Exhibition Times, open to the public each day, are:

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday

Bring $1, a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy for entry.

Tickets are available at MagicValleyFestivalOfGiving.com.

