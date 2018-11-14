TWIN FALLS — That very special event, the Festival of Giving, happens Friday through Monday with holiday memory-making activities for everyone. Its new location is the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls — near the airport.
More than 30 local nonprofits will benefit from the proceeds of these events:
- Gala of Giving — 6 p.m. Friday, ticket required
- Breakfast With Santa — 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday
- BBQ, Brews & Bids — 7 p.m. Saturday, ticket required
- Pictures With Princesses — 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday
- Senior Social — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
General Exhibition Times, open to the public each day, are:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday
Bring $1, a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy for entry.
Tickets are available at MagicValleyFestivalOfGiving.com.
