KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women on the Margins,” has announced its speaker for the Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women.
Dr. Natalia Kanem, United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of the U.N. agency for reproductive health and women’s rights, will speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. The lecture will be free to the public.
Kanem holds a medical degree from Columbia University and a master’s degree in public health — with specializations in epidemiology and preventive medicine — from the University of Washington, Seattle. She is also a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University where she studied history and science.
Kanem has more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in medicine, public and reproductive health, social justice and philanthropy. While serving as a Ford Foundation Officer from 1992 to 2005, she helped pioneer work in women’s reproductive health and sexuality — in particular through her position as the representative for West Africa. Kanem then served at the foundation headquarters as deputy vice-president for its worldwide peace and social justice programs in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and North America.
From 2014 to 2016, Kanem served as United Nations Population Fund Representative in the United Republic of Tanzania; she was then named deputy executive director of UNFPA in charge of programs and was appointed executive director in 2017.
The Family of Woman Film Festival was founded in Sun Valley in 2008 by Friends of UNFPA and board member Peggy Elliott Goldwyn to bring attention to the work of the organization in more than 150 countries — assuring that women and girls have access to reproductive health care, education and basic human rights.
The Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women is dedicated to the memory of Bonni Curran who was tragically killed in an accident in 2013. A physician, loving mother and wife, Curran was a prominent philanthropist committed to working on behalf of women and children around the world.
To learn more about festival films, events and donations, go to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
