MACKAY — Idaho Basecamp will present its 11th annual Feastival from Sept. 20 to 22 at 4921 Trail Creek Road. It’s a family-friendly food and music event to raise funds for Idaho Basecamp, a 501c3 organization.
Feastival is dedicated to building community, creative expression, education, celebrating the harvest and developing a sustainable relationship with nature.
Events will include live music, yoga, workshops, fishing, camping, bonfires and two sit-down dinners with friends.
The cost is $10 to $65. To purchase tickets, call 208-720-1822 or go to feastival.org.
