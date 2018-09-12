MACKAY — The Idaho Basecamp will hold its 10th annual Feastival Friday through Sunday at 4921 Trail Creek Road, Mackay.
This is a family-friendly food and music event to raise funds for the Idaho Basecamp nonprofit. It is a time to come together as a community and share in the abundance of life.
Tickets are $10-$65 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/feastival-2018-at-idaho-basecamp-tickets-49077488088.
Feastival will include workshops, yoga lead by Alexis Farrell, fishing, camping and bonfires.
Potluck dinners to meet old friends will be Friday and Saturday nights, with the main course provided by Idaho Basecamp and local farmers.
Live music will be provided throughout the event by Trevor Green, Cassandra Lewis, Whim Grace, Simply B, St. Terrible and the Aaron Golay Band.
For more information, call 208-720-1822, go to feastival.org or idahobasecamp.org or email whitney@idahobase camp.org.
