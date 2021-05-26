Faulkner Planetarium has new show schedule, upgrades

Through Sept. 4, the planetarium will offer an expanded summer schedule with weekday afternoon showings at 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, evening showings at 7 and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Saturday showings at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. The schedule will feature 20 different titles, with three schedule changes over three months.

June 1 also brings the premiere of “Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef.” This new film immerses the audience in the East Indian Ocean off Australia’s northwest coast to explore Ningaloo, the world’s largest fringing reef. At over 160 miles long, Ningaloo Reef is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to sea turtles, sea snakes, rays, sharks, hundreds of fish species, and the corals that form the reef itself. From the passenger seat of the submersible Odyssea, Australian marine biologist Anna Cresswell gives insight into the reef’s ecology. One of the reef’s great mysteries is how the coral coordinates its annual spawn on a single night each year. The spawn’s timing and success is what ensures the survival of the various species of coral and the reef. Experience this magical event beneath the dark night waters of the reef.