TWIN FALLS — The Faulkner Planetarium has announced a new full-dome movie geared towards younger audiences.
“The Little Star That Could” will provide children with an uplifting message while also teaching how stars form, what a star’s color indicates, and about the planets of the solar system.
The new show will open at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and will play Tuesdays through Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road.
Prices are $6 adults, $5 seniors, and $4 students including CSI students with a valid student ID. Children younger than two will be admitted free.
In the movie, Little Star has just been born and the universe seems like a very big place. Compared to the other stars, he feels rather small and ordinary. Wanting to learn more about his neighborhood, Little Star sets off and along the way learns what makes other stars so special. Maybe if he could just find some planets of his own, they could give him a real name.
Will Little Star get some planets? By being average, could Little Star actually be special? Discover the answers in “The Little Star That Could.” For more information, including a movie trailer, go to http://herrett.csi.edu.
