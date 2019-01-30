KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women Still Waiting for Change,” will begin Feb. 25 and run through March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
There will be a 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. screening for each film on the day of its presentation.
“With the political turmoil around the world as well as in our own country, many may feel that the gains women have made in the past few years are slipping away,” festival founder Peggy Goldwyn said in a statement. “This year, we would like to point out that slow progress toward full equality remains a tide that cannot be turned, while recognizing those women’s voices that are still waiting to be heard.”
This year, the festival will present five documentary films and one dramatic film — each providing an important perspective on the lives of women. Following are the first two:
- Feb. 25 — “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter,” (documentary, U.S. and Mali, 60 minutes) — a free presentation at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. Mrs. Goundo fights for asylum in the United States because if she is forced to return to Mali, her two-year-old daughter will undergo female genital mutilation. Hers is the first asylum case of its kind in the U.S. Filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater will present the film. They traveled between Mali, where they filmed an female genital mutilation ceremony, to the courts of Philadelphia. This film shows how women are profoundly affected by the legal struggles surrounding immigration. For more information, go to attiegoldwater.com/goundosdaughter/home.htm.
- Feb. 27 — “The Bleeding Edge,” (documentary, U.S., 99 minutes) — beginning of screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas. Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” along with investigative producer Amy Herdy who will present the film, turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry. Lax regulations, corporate cover-ups and profit-driven incentives put patients at risk daily. A large percentage of these devices target women. Using emotionally powerful stories of people whose lives have been irrevocably harmed, the film asks: What technologies may actually be killing us? For more information, go to bleedingedgedoc.com.
Tickets for film screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas will be available Feb. 1 at Chapter One Bookstore, 340 Second St. W., Ketchum, and Feb. 27 at the theater before the festival’s opening film.
