KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women Still Waiting for Change,” will begin Feb. 25 and run through March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
Screenings will be at 3 and 7 p.m. for each film on the day of its presentation.
“With the political turmoil around the world as well as in our own country, many may feel that the gains women have made in the past few years are slipping away,” festival founder Peggy Goldwyn said in a statement. “This year, we would like to point out that slow progress toward full equality remains a tide that cannot be turned, while recognizing those women’s voices that are still waiting to be heard.”
This year, the festival will present five documentary films and one dramatic film — each providing an important perspective on the lives of women. Following are the third and fourth films:
- Feb. 28 — “The Judge,” (documentary, Palestine, 1 hour 21 minutes) — The film provides rare insight into Sharia law, an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims. Director Erika Cohn, who will present the film, tells her story through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s religious courts, Kholoud Al-Faqih. She fights for justice for women in cases of divorce, abuse and child-custody. Viewers will see her drop-in visits with clients, friends and family and get an uncensored look at life for women under Sharia law. For more information, go to thejudgefilm.com.
- March 1 — “I Am Not a Witch,” (drama, Zambia, one hour 33 minutes) — This is the directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni, who was born in Zambia and raised in Wales. After a minor incident in her village, 9-year-old Shula is exiled to a traveling witch camp. She is the only child among women accused of witchcraft and exploited as field laborers. A government official co-opts Shula from the camp to use her powers for his own gain. The film was inspired by actual witch accusations in Zambia during a severe drought. The film was awarded Great Britain’s BAFTA award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer and Director. For more information, go to iamnotawitch.com.
Tickets for film screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas are cash only: $15 each or $60 for all five films — available at Chapter One Bookstore, 340 Second St. W., Ketchum, and at the theater before the first showing.
