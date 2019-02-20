KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women Still Waiting for Change,” will present a photographic exhibition beginning Monday and running through March 3 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., and other locations in Ketchum.
Sixty-eight million women and girls in the world today are at risk of undergoing female genital mutilation. The exhibition is based on a campaign with the United Nations agency for reproductive health and rights — UNFPA — featuring a new generation of young women leaders who were born into communities that practice female genital mutilation and yet, after becoming educated about the risks of the practice, have become champions in the fight to end this deeply entrenched tradition.
UNFPA is partnering with Dysturb — a group of photojournalists, writers and artists presenting contemporary global issues using the most basic of social networks: the streets. This guerilla media movement pastes mural-sized blow-ups of news images from photojournalists around the world in public places — bringing subjects like climate change, women’s issues and the refugee crisis directly in front of people’s eyes.
On Monday, the library will screen its annual Filmmaker Retrospective, “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter,” originally shown in 2010. It is free to the public. Filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater will revisit Mrs. Goundo’s story about seeking asylum in the U.S. If she was forced to return to Mali, her two-year-old daughter would be forced to undergo mutilation. Filmed in both Mali and in the U.S., this was the first asylum case about gender-based violence.
For more information about festival films, events and how to donate, go to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
