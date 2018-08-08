KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be held at the Magic Lantern Cinemas in Ketchum from Feb. 26 to March 3, 2019.
“We have enjoyed a long and happy relationship with The Sun Valley Opera House, and the Sun Valley Resort family has always gone out of their way to accommodate us,” Founder Peggy Elliott Goldwyn said in a statement. “I am now looking forward to new possibilities working with Rick Kessler at the Magic Lantern Cinemas. With a multiplex, we will have the opportunity for repeat showings of our films, particularly when we have bad weather such as we experienced last year.”
Further details of the 2019 festival will be announced in the fall, with the full schedule of films revealed in December.
The Family of Woman Film Festival was founded in Sun Valley in 2008 to bring attention to the work of the United Nations Population Fund, which works in more than 150 countries to assure women and girls have access to reproductive health care, education and basic human rights.
Each year the festival presents five feature documentaries and dramatic films from around the world that highlight the status of women in different societies. The festival collaborates with many community organizations in the Wood River Valley in presenting films, as well as introducing the community to key speakers on critical issues.
For more information, go to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.