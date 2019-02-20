KETCHUM — The Family of Woman Film Festival comes to town Monday to March 3 to screen five documentary films and one dramatic film — each providing a perspective on the lives of women in different societies.
Many of these films have been American premieres and have gone on to win major international awards. The festival collaborates with community organizations in the Wood River Valley to present the films, and to introduce the community to key speakers on critical issues.
- Monday — Filmmaker Retrospective “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter,” 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum, free
- Tuesday — Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture with Dr. Natalia Kanem, United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UNFPA — the United Nations agency for reproductive health and rights, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, free
- Feb. 27 — “The Bleeding Edge,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum
- Feb. 28 — “The Judge,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas
- March 1 — “I Am Not a Witch,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, drama
- March 2 — “Facing The Dragon,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas
- March 3 — “On Her Shoulders,” 3 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas
Later in the week at The Knob Hill Inn, the festival will present one of two special breakfasts for donors of $500 and more featuring two representatives of Tostan International — Suzanne Bowles, the head of Tostan’s global mobilization team and Naima Dido. A leading model for community-led change, Tostan facilitates participants to share their knowledge of human rights and responsibilities to interconnected groups and social networks.
The Family of Woman Film Festival will also present “The Bleeding Edge” Tuesday and “The Judge” Feb. 27 at Boise State University which is a platinum sponsor of the 2019 Family of Woman Film Festival.
Tickets for film screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas are available for cash only at Chapter One Bookstore, 340 Second St. W., Ketchum, and at Magic Lantern Cinemas beginning at the festival’s opening film.
The Family of Woman Film Festival was founded in 2008 in Sun Valley by Friends of UNFPA and board member Peggy Elliott Goldwyn to bring attention to the work of UNFPA which works in more than 150 countries to assure women and girls have access to reproductive health care, education and basic human rights.
For more information about films, events and donating, go to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
