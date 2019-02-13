KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women Still Waiting for Change,” will begin Feb. 25 and run through March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
Screenings will be at 3 and 7 p.m. for each film on the day of its presentation.
“With the political turmoil around the world as well as in our own country, many may feel that the gains women have made in the past few years are slipping away,” festival founder Peggy Goldwyn said in a statement. “This year, we would like to point out that slow progress toward full equality remains a tide that cannot be turned, while recognizing those women’s voices that are still waiting to be heard.”
This year, the festival will present five documentary films and one dramatic film — each providing an important perspective on the lives of women. Following are the fifth and sixth films:
- March 2 — “Facing the Dragon,” (documentary, Afghanistan/Europe/U.S., 80 minutes) — For more than four years, filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi followed two unconventional Afghan women — Nilofar, a member of Parliament, and Shakila, a television journalist — to assemble her latest documentary film. As American forces and aid leave Afghanistan, the country’s fragile democracy and the recent gains for women hang in the balance. The women are forced to choose between motherhood and ambition amidst threats to their lives and families. “Facing the Dragon” is the winner of the 2018 Human Rights Watch Nestor Almendros Award for Courage in Filmmaking. For more information, go to facingthedragonfilm.com.
- March 3 — “On Her Shoulders,” (documentary, global, 94 minutes) — 23-year-old Nadia Murad’s life is a dizzying array of exhausting undertakings: giving testimony before the U.N., visiting refugee camps, soul-baring media interviews and one-on-one meetings with top government officials. Filmmaker Alexandria Bombach follows this strong-willed young woman who survived the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaped the hands of ISIS to become a beacon of hope for her people, even when at times she longs to lay aside this monumental burden and simply have an ordinary life. After the completion of the film, Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts. For more information, go to onhershouldersfilm.com.
Tickets for film screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas are cash only: $15 each or $60 for all five films — available at Chapter One Bookstore, 340 Second St. W., Ketchum, and at the theater before the first showing.
