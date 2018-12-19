KETCHUM — The 12th annual Family of Woman Film Festival, with the theme “Women Still Waiting for Change,” has announced its film line-up for 2019.
Festival films will be shown at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 25 through March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
“With the political turmoil around the world as well as in our own country, many may feel that the gains women have made in the past few years are slipping away,” Peggy Goldwyn, festival founder, said in a statement. “This year, we would like to point out that slow progress toward full equality remains a tide that cannot be turned, while still recognizing those women’s voices that are still waiting to be heard.”
Scheduled films are:
- Feb. 25: “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter” — documentary, U.S. and Mali, 60 minutes — will be a free presentation at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum, as the festival’s Filmmaker Retrospective. This important film shows how women are profoundly affected by the legal struggles surrounding immigration. For more information, go to attiegoldwater.com/goundosdaughter/home.htm.
- Feb. 27: “The Bleeding Edge” — documentary, U.S., 99 minutes — will kick off the screenings at the Magic Lantern Cinemas. It presents emotionally powerful stories of people whose lives have been irrevocably harmed by the medical device industry. For more information, go to bleedingedgedoc.com.
- Feb. 28: “The Judge” — documentary, Palestine, 81 Minutes — is told through the eyes of the first woman judge to be appointed to the Middle East’s religious courts, Kholoud Al-Faqih. It gives an uncensored look at life for women under Sharia law. For more information, go to thejudgefilm.com.
- March 1: “I Am Not a Witch” — drama, Zambia, 93 minutes — is a story of a child among women accused of witchcraft and exploited as field laborers, inspired by actual witch accusations in Zambia during a severe drought. For more information, go to iamnotawitch.com.
- March 2: “Facing the Dragon” — documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., 80 minutes — will be the featured film. As American forces and aid leave Afghanistan, two women are forced to choose between motherhood and ambition amidst threats to their lives and families. For more information, go to facingthedragonfilm.com.
- March 3: “On Her Shoulders” — documentary, global, 94 minutes — follows Nadia Murad who survived the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaped the hands of ISIS to become a beacon of hope for her people. For more information, go to onhershouldersfilm.com.
The Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women will be Feb. 26 at the Community Library. The POV breakfast series for donors of $500 and up will take place Feb. 27 and 28 at the Knob Hill Inn. Speakers for these events will be announced around the first of the year.
The Family of Woman Film Festival will also present “The Bleeding Edge” on Feb. 26 and “The Judge” on Feb. 27 at Boise State University which is a platinum sponsor of the festival.
