TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley will host Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital cafe, 801 Pole Line Road W. Children must be 8 or older.
Team up with head chef Mark Owsley to create a healthy pizza to enjoy with a yummy side dish. Families will decorate their chef hats, wear an apron to make their own pizzas and partake in an outdoor walk/run. Registered dietitian Dianna Zunino will share healthy tips to make food fun.
Take home your chef hats, aprons and MyPlates.
Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required. To see the price and register, go to eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-night-at-st-lukes-magic-valley-tickets-64642386117.
The event is supported by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation.
