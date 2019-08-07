{{featured_button_text}}
Family Fun Night

Enjoy Family Fun Night at St. Luke's.

 COURTESY OF ST. LUKE'S MAGIC VALLEY

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley will host Family Fun Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital cafe, 801 Pole Line Road W. Children must be 8 or older.

Team up with head chef Mark Owsley to create a healthy pizza to enjoy with a yummy side dish. Families will decorate their chef hats, wear an apron to make their own pizzas and partake in an outdoor walk/run. Registered dietitian Dianna Zunino will share healthy tips to make food fun.

Take home your chef hats, aprons and MyPlates.

Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required. To see the price and register, go to eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-night-at-st-lukes-magic-valley-tickets-64642386117.

The event is supported by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation.

