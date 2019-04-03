KETCHUM — Take the opportunity for multiple generations to explore and create art together.
The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host free Family Day activities from 3 to 5 p.m. April 13 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Drop in as your schedule allows. Family Day is part of the current Big Idea project, “Unraveling: Re-imagining the Colonization of the Americas.”
Family Day participants will spend the afternoon offering up alternative perspectives on stories based both in fact and fiction, taking into account how one’s own personal experiences may affect how a story is told. Kids and their grown-ups will work together making a clay medallion necklace, take a self-guided tour of the visual arts exhibit, play games and participate in activities that connect to the art in the museum. There will also be a story time, with cookies, at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
“Family days are designed to allow adults and kids to do art projects together,” Susie Quinn Fortner, visual art education coordinator, said in a statement. “Projects are inspired by the current gallery exhibition. The event is geared for children ages 3–12, but all ages are welcome. Many activities encourage parents to be a hands-on assistant to their children.”
All Family Day activities are free of charge, and no prior registration is necessary.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.