HAILEY —Syringa Mountain School’s parent council is planning the Family Corral at the Local Food Alliance’s annual Wood River Valley Harvest Festival.
From 3-6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wood River Sustainability Center, 308 S. River St., Hailey, parents with children can experience Syringa’s multi-sensory approach to learning — showing children what they can make with their own hands and some local raw ingredients.
This small charter elementary school is beginning its fifth year and has an on-site garden.
Farm and garden instructor Miles Teitge teaches students how to plant seeds, transplant, compost and grow plants and vegetables. The curriculum and culture of the school emphasize the importance of celebrating the seasons, recycling and caring for the earth with organic farming practices.
For more information, go to syringamountainschool.org or wrvharvestfest.org.
