'Failure is just not trying': 80-year-old Twin Falls woman publishes first book

TWIN FALLS — A lifelong dream come true, Twin Falls resident Gayle Parish published her first novel at 80 years old.

Parish moved to the Magic Valley over 50 years ago looking for a fresh start. She stayed after she found a place she could call home.

Once Parish moved to the area, she began working as a driver for Nationwide Nurse and Vocational Rehabilitation Services, taking adults with developmental disabilities to and from a workshop in Gooding. This position also allowed her to pursue an education.

As a recovering alcoholic, Parish actively sought out the opportunity to help others, securing a drug and alcohol counselor trainee position through the state. Parish is celebrating 46 years of sobriety.

“I fell into my career when I wasn’t looking for it,” she said.

For over 25 years, Parish served local communities as a certified addictions counselor, working in psychiatric hospitals, half-way houses, and private practices.

Parish worked at St. Luke's Canyon View Behavioral Health Services as a family therapist within the alcohol and drug unit, where she developed family programs and implemented interventions for patients and their families, including training and informational sessions for patients’ families.

“Whether the addict remained clean, at least the families had some tools on how to deal with that,” Parish said. “And if they didn’t remain clean, they still had tools to go on, be OK, and learn how to say ‘no.’”

Parish officially retired at 58 years old after she was diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition, believing she only had a few years to live.

Throughout her life, Parish always longed to write, and as her life became busier with a booming career and a growing household, she kicked her dream of becoming an author further and further down the road.

Newly retired, with more free time than she knew what to do with, Parish purchased a computer, joined an online writing group and began writing. In fact, her first published novel — "To Keep Him Safe," which was released Oct. 15 — began in that very first online writing group.

“There was a prompt every day, and the prompt, one day, was ‘it was just another day,’” Parish recalled. “From that, the first chapter of this book fell out of my head, and it hasn’t changed much from the first free write that I did.”

Forty chapters into writing "To Keep Him Safe," Parish fell ill and put the pen down to recover. When she returned to the project three months later, she said her imagination had deserted her. In an effort to get back into the swing of things, Parish began a daily posting on social media where her real-world friends and writing group companions could check in and offer aid in any way.

“After about five years, I woke up one morning and all of those people had moved back into my head, and I became the vessel for the rest of their story,” she said.

A short time later, Parish facetiously asked her audience of loved ones if anyone knew of a publisher. A long-time friend almost immediately commented “try mine,” and the rest was history.

The first draft of "To Keep Him Safe" was a whopping 97 chapters. Parish worked tirelessly to make the story of her characters' lives more digestible, and after a bit of back and forth, her finished novel came in at 64 chapters.

Even with each of those chapters under her belt, Parish said she doesn’t consider herself a writer. While she may not have any advice for aspiring authors, Parish did have some advice for others.

“Moral of this story is don’t wait until you’re 80 to do it; just do it,” Parish said. “The worst disservice we do ourselves — at any age — is to think we can’t because we don’t know. Failure isn’t about trying and not making it; failure is just not trying.”

Over two decades after joining her first writing group, Parish had her first book signing event on Oct. 16 at BookHaven in Buhl. There she and JoAnn Miller — a woman she met in that first writing group and who encouraged Parish to finish "To Keep Him Safe" — met for the first time.

"To Keep Him Safe" follows the life of a young boy named Danny, who is diagnosed with a developmental disorder and communicates with his loved ones largely through his art. The story is told from the mother's — Lillian's — point of view as she experiences doubts and emotional pain and finds her purpose in a career in counseling.

During the novel, readers are also introduced to Danny’s father, Mitchell — who fears the worst when his son’s behaviors remind him of his own troubled brother — and sister, Sarah — who develops a deep bond with her brother.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0