Experience the 'pure randomness' that comes when actors have just 24 hours to make a play from scratch

Want to shake up your theater experience? Check out the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s ninth-annual 24-Hour Theatre Project on Saturday.
On Friday, 22 hours before the curtains open, 15 actors will break into three teams to conceive, create, rehearse, stage and perform three one-act plays in front of a socially distanced crowd at the century-old Orpheum Theatre.
The actors, before going in to start the project, will know nothing about the plots, characters or scenes because there are none. Yet.
The premise is for Project Administrator Jared Johnson and his father, Project Coordinator Larry Johnson, to give each team of actors one genre, one prop, and one Shakespearean quote to be molded into a 30-minute play.
“Picture that horrendous scene of a huge array of things whirling around in a hurricane funnel, and then imagine the action flowing in a backwards motion,” veteran community-theater actor Diane Stevens said. “They all come together as a perfect pastoral landscape, or a mother serenely rocking her baby, or teenagers dancing on a road in front of headlights. That is 24-Hour Theatre.”
Spontaneous combustion
For the actors, it’s a rare chance to stretch all their theater muscles; for the audience, it’s a rare chance to witness pure spontaneity in action.
The 24-Hour Theatre “fuels the creative juices,” community-theater actor and director Dale Laughlin said.
Although some of the actors have experienced the project before, none are what Project Administrator Jared Johnson would call “experienced” at it.
“’Experience’ is an interesting thing,” Johnson said Monday. “You may have the experience, but, every time you do (24-Hour Theatre), it’s an original.”
Laughlin agrees.
A lot of brainstorming and improvisation goes into the performances, said Laughlin, who wrote and directed the 2019 full-theater production of “Queen of Atlantis” after the concept was born from a previously created 24-hour one-act play.
Unique combinations of chemistry come from those who have — and some who have not — acted together before, he said. Blending known chemistry with unknown chemistry can be formidable.
But actor Daniel Gardner is confident the group is up to the challenge.
“It’s an interesting predicament to find ourselves in,” Gardner told the Times-News. “Pure randomness.”
The Magic Valley Repertory’s one-act plays will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 140 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at orpheumtwinfalls.com.