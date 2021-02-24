Experience the 'pure randomness' that comes when actors have just 24 hours to make a play from scratch

Want to shake up your theater experience? Check out the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s ninth-annual 24-Hour Theatre Project on Saturday.

On Friday, 22 hours before the curtains open, 15 actors will break into three teams to conceive, create, rehearse, stage and perform three one-act plays in front of a socially distanced crowd at the century-old Orpheum Theatre.

The actors, before going in to start the project, will know nothing about the plots, characters or scenes because there are none. Yet.

The premise is for Project Administrator Jared Johnson and his father, Project Coordinator Larry Johnson, to give each team of actors one genre, one prop, and one Shakespearean quote to be molded into a 30-minute play.

“Picture that horrendous scene of a huge array of things whirling around in a hurricane funnel, and then imagine the action flowing in a backwards motion,” veteran community-theater actor Diane Stevens said. “They all come together as a perfect pastoral landscape, or a mother serenely rocking her baby, or teenagers dancing on a road in front of headlights. That is 24-Hour Theatre.”

Spontaneous combustion