Experience southern Idaho history

JEROME — Southern Idaho history comes alive at the 37th annual Live History Day in Jerome.
“Live History Day is a day that the Jerome County Historical Society recreates events of early 1900s in this area of Southern Idaho,” said Linda Helms, curator of the Jerome County Historical Society Museum. “And then we have some events that are from other time periods like the Civil War reenactors. It’s a good opportunity to see what life was like for their grandparents and great-grandparents and to see what they had to endure to make this valley a beautiful valley.”
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Agricultural Museum — or the IFARM — at the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84. Admission is $5 for adults and children ages 12 and younger are admitted for free. There will be a non-denominational church service at 11 a.m. on June 14 at the Canyonside Church building at the IFARM. A bring-your-own picnic lunch will follow on the grassy area nearby.
Helms said usually about 400 to 500 people attend the event.
“I would recommend that people wear closed-toe shoes,” she said. “A lot of it is walking around and some of it is on rocks and dirt. If they want to wear a mask, if they don’t, that’s OK. We have 30 acres of land, they can stay 6-feet apart.”
Never been before? Here are five reasons why you should check it out.
Antique farm equipment
“For 37 years the Live History Day has been different times through the summer,” Helms said. “We put it back to the second Saturday in June because we found that it is the easiest time for the vendors and demonstrators. It’s also a slow time for farming and a lot of our events deal with the agriculture of this area.”
Tractor pulling will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Helms said the tractor pullers have a special kind of weight that each tractor puts on to see how far they can pull it. You can expect to see tractors from the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
“It’s a contest for that group and they have their own awards like who can haul the most load the farthest,” Helms said. “It’s amazing to watch these old tractors, ones I grew up with, and they are still in use.”
A small engine group will also have machines on display all day. Helms said in years past the group brought in small machines that made feed for chickens and churned ice cream.
Civil War reenactors
Helms said some may be surprised to know there are a number of Civil War veterans buried in local cemeteries.
“My great-grandfather was in the Civil War and he is buried in the Twin Falls Cemetery,” she said.
Want to learn more about this history? Helms said Civil War reenactors will have a grassy area of about three acres set up in their tents. Helms said they are planning to bring a small canyon to have on display.
Original buildings
Old buildings have found new life on the IFARM.
Jerome’s first jail building was moved here.
Here you can also see a “prove up” shack. The Homestead Act of 1862 said that a homesteader had only to be the head of a household or at least 21 years of age to claim a free 160 acre parcel of land. Homesteaders “proving up” had to live on the land, build a home, make improvements and farm for five years before they were eligible to “prove up.”
“He had to build a dwelling of some sort,” Helms said. “It was small enough that they could build it while they were working on their land.”
Did you know Jerome used to have a poor house? It was a building that the city would allow people to live in until they could get a job. You can also see this building at Live History Day.
There are also four or five outhouses on display. Just don’t try to use them.
“You don’t use them now but just to let people now that’s what they used to use,” Helms said.
Hunt Camp
There are also two barrack buildings from World War II Minidoka Japanese Relocation Camp that were located at Hunt in Jerome County. While in operation, the site was the seventh largest city in Idaho, incarcerating nearly 9,400 Japanese Americans at its peak population.
“When the camp was dismissed in ‘47 all those buildings had to be moved from the property,” Helms said. “The government wanted all the buildings removed so it didn’t look like we had a concentration camp here.”
Helms said one of the buildings is in the same basic condition.
“That’s something that needs to be told to everyone,” she said. “Not everyone knows this history.”
Fruit pie auction
There is a lot of property to maintain and to help curb the costs a fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. will raise money for the cause.
Last year 40 pies were sold. Everything from cherry pie to peach pies. Pies go for $20 to $100. Helms said raspberry pies usually sell the highest. Last year $1,000 was made from the fruit pie auction.
“That’s something a lot of people wait for,” she said.
