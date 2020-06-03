Experience southern Idaho history

Want to learn more about this history? Helms said Civil War reenactors will have a grassy area of about three acres set up in their tents. Helms said they are planning to bring a small canyon to have on display.

Original buildings

Old buildings have found new life on the IFARM.

Jerome’s first jail building was moved here.

Here you can also see a “prove up” shack. The Homestead Act of 1862 said that a homesteader had only to be the head of a household or at least 21 years of age to claim a free 160 acre parcel of land. Homesteaders “proving up” had to live on the land, build a home, make improvements and farm for five years before they were eligible to “prove up.”

“He had to build a dwelling of some sort,” Helms said. “It was small enough that they could build it while they were working on their land.”

Did you know Jerome used to have a poor house? It was a building that the city would allow people to live in until they could get a job. You can also see this building at Live History Day.

There are also four or five outhouses on display. Just don’t try to use them.