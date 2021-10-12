'Evil Dead the Musical' continues at Orpheum with gory, campy horror fun

TWIN FALLS — A blood-soaked R-rated musical takes the stage again this weekend just in time for spooky, gruesome fun.

"Evil Dead the Musical" combines elements of cult classic films "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead 2," and "Army of Darkness" and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.

Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. There are zombies, evil trees and gore galore. Blood flies, limbs are dismembered and demons tell bad jokes all set to jukebox musical music.

The Orpheum warns this show is rated R. It's a campy, dark musical comedy with extreme language, violence and blood effects. The show isn't for kids, the theater says.

Another warning: Rows A-D are considered the splatter zone. Sit there and you're almost guaranteed to get fake blood on you. Dress accordingly because The Orpheum Theatre and Magic Valley Repertory Theatre will not be held liable for damaged items.

You can see the show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls, 146 Main Ave. W.