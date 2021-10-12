 Skip to main content
'Evil Dead the Musical' continues at Orpheum with gory, campy horror fun
'Evil Dead the Musical' continues at Orpheum with gory, campy horror fun

'Evil Dead the Musical'

Magic Valley Repertory Theatre performs 'Evil Dead the Musical' at the Oprheum Theatre. Shows continue this weekend.

 Magic Valley Repertory Theatre

TWIN FALLS — A blood-soaked R-rated musical takes the stage again this weekend just in time for spooky, gruesome fun.

"Evil Dead the Musical" combines elements of cult classic films "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead 2," and "Army of Darkness" and combines them into one of the craziest theatrical experiences of all time.

Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. There are zombies, evil trees and gore galore. Blood flies, limbs are dismembered and demons tell bad jokes all set to jukebox musical music.

The Orpheum warns this show is rated R. It's a campy, dark musical comedy with extreme language, violence and blood effects. The show isn't for kids, the theater says.

Another warning: Rows A-D are considered the splatter zone. Sit there and you're almost guaranteed to get fake blood on you. Dress accordingly because The Orpheum Theatre and Magic Valley Repertory Theatre will not be held liable for damaged items.

You can see the show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Twin Falls, 146 Main Ave. W.

CAST

Ash - Kenny Sparks

Linda - Julie Dodson

Cheryl - Lauren Hilverda

Scott - Archer English

Shelly - Jane Petruzzelli

Annie - Savanah Damian

Ed - Tristan Nelson

Jake - JR Clark

The Moose - Devin Blackburn

Voice of Professor Knowby - Dale Laughlin

Evil Ensemble - Danell Parkhurst, Zack Christensen, Clint Clark, Rachael Wilkinson, Alexandra Nelson, Christopher Box

Directed by Dale G. Laughlin

Assistant Director/Choreographer - Rachael Wilkinson

Musical Director - Ryker Harris

Producer - Larry Johnson

