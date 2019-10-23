{{featured_button_text}}
Dare to enter the Haunted Halls of C3

Past C3 Haunted Halls event.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF C3

TWIN FALLS — Everise — formerly known as C3 — is opening its annual Haunted Halls event to the public for the first time.

Families are invited to tour the haunted halls from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 851 Pole Line Road E. Decor will be family-friendly so as not to frighten young children. Candy will be given out to trick-or-treaters, who should bring their own trick-or-treat bags. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be served during the event.

Admission is a non-perishable canned food item, which will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army. The company emphasizes that everyone is welcome as Everise introduces itself into the community.

Everise provides customer support for various companies around the world. For more information, call Millie Lozano at 208-410-0371 or 208-732-3694.

