Ice Cream Funday brings flavor to Twin Falls City Park

Reese Brown, left, and Chloeyy Rodriguez scoop samples of Claude Brown's Carpet Cleaning and Restoration's flavor, Brown's Anti-Gravity Serum, on Saturday during the Rotary's 11th annual Ice Cream Funday at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls. Brown's Anti-Gravity Serum featured a raspberry base with raspberry swirls, nerds and sour patch kids.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Josh Dotson hands out samples of Jack's Oil and Tire's ice cream flavor, Fix A Flat, on Saturday during the Rotary's 11th annual Ice Cream Funday at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls. Fix A Flat featured a lemon custard base with raspberry swirls and chocolate chips.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
MaKenna McCormick, 4, takes a bite of one of the 19 unique ice cream flavors Saturday during the Rotary's 11th annual Ice Cream Funday at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — If people experienced brain freeze on Saturday, it wasn’t from how cold the ice cream was.
The real brain freeze came when trying to decide which of the 19 unique flavors was the best.
Just ask the Maxson family.
Bryan Maxson’s favorite was ‘Mental Heath,’ a flavor by ZXM Psychiatry. His children would disagree.
For twelve-year-old Abby Maxson, the best option was Ward Othodontics’ ‘Ward Orth-Dough-Nuts.’ Lily Maxson, 9, preferred ‘Road to Recovery’ by The Walker Center, and her younger brother Levi Maxson picked the ‘Fix A Flat’ by Jack’s Tire and Oil.
Clearly, there wasn’t a bad option to try.
For the Rotary’s 11th annual Ice Cream Funday, 19 companies crafted original flavors with the help of Cloverleaf Creamery. Participants sampled each flavor and then voted on the best.
