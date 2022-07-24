Ice Cream Funday brings flavor to Twin Falls City Park

TWIN FALLS — If people experienced brain freeze on Saturday, it wasn’t from how cold the ice cream was.

The real brain freeze came when trying to decide which of the 19 unique flavors was the best.

Just ask the Maxson family.

Bryan Maxson’s favorite was ‘Mental Heath,’ a flavor by ZXM Psychiatry. His children would disagree.

For twelve-year-old Abby Maxson, the best option was Ward Othodontics’ ‘Ward Orth-Dough-Nuts.’ Lily Maxson, 9, preferred ‘Road to Recovery’ by The Walker Center, and her younger brother Levi Maxson picked the ‘Fix A Flat’ by Jack’s Tire and Oil.

Clearly, there wasn’t a bad option to try.

For the Rotary’s 11th annual Ice Cream Funday, 19 companies crafted original flavors with the help of Cloverleaf Creamery. Participants sampled each flavor and then voted on the best.

“It’s kind of like the Iron Chef of ice cream,” Chairperson Jill Skeem said.

The winner receives a plaque as well as having their flavor featured in Cloverleaf Creamery as the August flavor of the month.

Admission was $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Proceeds from the event will go towards rebuilding the bathrooms at Frontier Park. According to Skeem, the bathrooms haven’t been renovated since 1979.

The goal was to raise between $15,000 and $17,000.

Renovations on the Frontier Park bathrooms should begin sometime this fall. For more information on the park project, visit twinfallsrotary.org/frontierpark.