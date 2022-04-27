Drought poses challenge for Shoshone Falls After Dark

TWIN FALLS — Although drought conditions caused uncertainty, dates for Shoshone Falls After Dark have officially been released.

On Tuesday, Visit Southern Idaho announced the “Niagara of the West” will be illuminated for the second time starting May 5 through 8.

“After several conversations and deep consideration, Idaho Power has most generously offered to expand scenic flows into the evening hours,” the organization said in an email.

There will most likely be more dates during the end of May to see the event. Tickets and updated information can be found at visitsouthidaho.com.

Each ticket corresponds to a specific time slot and are required for entry. Last year most slots sold out, the organization said online.

The event takes place from dark until 11 p.m. Tickets are $22.79 per vehicle, including the booking fee and sales tax.

Visit Southern Idaho reminds residents to wear seasonally appropriate clothing and bring flashlights. Dogs are allowed on a leash. Walking into the park is not permitted during the event.

