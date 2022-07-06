Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, July 6

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144915-0

Friday, July 8

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150226-0

Kimberly Good Neighbor Days—Twilight Ride: 7-8:30 p.m., Kimberly City Park. Kimberly Good Neighbor Days—Twilight Ride hosted by the Kimberly MTB Club. 5-Mile loop through Kimberly neighborhoods. 208-751-0052. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/1226087-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Spud Cellar Lounge: 7-11 p.m., Spud Cellar Lounge, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Tylor & the Train Robbers, LIVE at Spud Cellar Lounge in Burley. bandsintown.com/e/103365939

Koto Comedy Presents: Jozalyn Sharp: 9 p.m.-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come in to Koto at 9 p.m., July 8th and 9th for some brews and good laughs with this months Comedian Jozalyn Sharp! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, July 9

Kimberly Good Neighbor Days Fun Run: 7:30-10 a.m., Kimberly City Park. Welcome Back Kimberly! This year we are welcoming the community back to “normal” with our annual 5k run/walk taking place at Kimberly Good Neighbor Days July 9th at 8:00am. Kids race starts at 8:30. 208-329-2384. go.evvnt.com/1180429-0

Those Two Chicks’ Summer Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Come join us for a fun filled family day and support your local crafters, artisans, and small business owners . Stop to shop and have a bite to eat while trying your aim at axe throwing. Free Entry. go.evvnt.com/1190593-0

Luis R Conriquez: 6-10 p.m., LOS TEJABANES ROJOS, 1713 E. 3900, Buhl. LUIS R CONRIQUEZ—RANCHO BARRIGA. Luis R. Conriquez is a songwriter, singer, and recording artist from Sonora, Mexico. bandsintown.com/t/1025018147

Sunday, July 10

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174216-0