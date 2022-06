Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Jun 22

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169298-0

Twin Falls Tonight: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Part of the Downtown Summer Concert Series, Twin Falls Tonight, located in the Downtown Commons every Wednesday night between June 22 and July 27. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144876-0

Limited Edition Book Club @ Twin Falls Public Library: "Lord of the Flies": 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out our three-part book discussion series! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169470-0

Thursday, Jun 23

Elementary Summer Reading: Animal Camp @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Read Beyond the Beaten Path at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169498-0

Adult Summer Reading: Twin Falls Home History Walk with the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Take a tour of downtown Twin Falls to see historical homes! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169479-0

Friday, Jun 24

Strollerbrary from the Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Rock Creek Park. Join our caregiver-and-me walking group! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169251-0

Magic Valley Refugee Day: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Cultural celebration in City Park featuring free food and live performances from the Magic Valley's Refugee Community. All ages welcome! 208-736-2166.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150224-0

Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats @ Koto: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come enjoy live music at Koto Friday June 24 provided by Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Jun 25

Idaho British Car Club Summer Car Show: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Idaho British Car Club Summer Tour 2022.

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169649-0

Twin Falls Criterium Concert hosted by Twin Falls Tonight: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Post Bike Race Concert in Downtown Twin Falls is Hosted by Twin Falls Tonight. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/1144932-0

Sunday, Jun 26

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174214-0

Banda Lamento Show De Durango: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., LOS TEJABANES ROJOS, 1713 E. 3900, Buhl. MONTEZ DE DURANGO - ALACRANES MUSICAL - KPAZ DE LA SIERRA - CONJUNTO ATARDECER - LOS PRIMOS MX. bandsintown.com/t/1024713454

Los Primos Mx: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., LOS TEJABANES ROJOS, 1713 E. 3900, Buhl. MONTEZ DE DURANGO - ALACRANES MUSICAL - KPAZ DE LA SIERRA - CONJUNTO ATARDECER - LOS PRIMOS MX. bandsintown.com/t/1024713677

Alacranes Musical: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., LOS TEJABANES ROJOS, 1713 E. 3900, Buhl. MONTEZ DE DURANGO - ALACRANES MUSICAL - KPAZ DE LA SIERRA - CONJUNTO ATARDECER - LOS PRIMOS MX

Grupo Montez de Durango: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., LOS TEJABANES ROJOS, 1713 E. 3900, Buhl. MONTEZ DE DURANGO - ALACRANES MUSICAL - KPAZ DE LA SIERRA - CONJUNTO ATARDECER - LOS PRIMOS MX bandsintown.com/t/1024713497

Monday, Jun 27

Puppet Show @ Twin Falls Public Library: 4:30-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Bring the little ones to a puppet show at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169522-0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0