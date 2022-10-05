Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Oct. 5

2022 All Business Conference: “Building Successful Teams”: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Join us for an exciting educational and networking opportunity at the 5th Annual All Business Conference: “Building Successful Teams.” 208-732-6450. Tickets $75. go.evvnt.com/1250187-0

Fall Canning 101: 5:30-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about food preservation from the University of Idaho Extension Educators! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1357968-0

Bryan Bielanski Live @ TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Imagine Nirvana and the Beatles had a kid together who became an acoustic rock singer/songwriter: That’s Bryan Bielanski! bandsintown.com/e/103516055

Friday, Oct. 7

Spooktacular Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a Spooktacular Hiring Event on October 7th from 1-4 p.m. at the Magic Valley Mall in center court. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/1359075-0

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150239-0

Parade Of Bad Guys: Twin Falls Oktoberfest 2022: 7-11 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. It’s another beautiful year in Twin Falls to host the annual Oktoberfest! Join us soon in October for family fun in downtown Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103802647

Saturday, Oct. 8

Twin Falls Historical Cemetery Tour: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 2350 Fourth Ave. E., 2350 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Hear stories from Twin Falls Founding Fathers and some notorious characters too! 208-320-1515. Tickets $5-$10. go.evvnt.com/1313461-0

The trio JJQ will perform at Pebble Ponds in Filer on Saturday, October 8 from 6-9: 6-9 p.m., Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E. Road, Filer. JJQ perform acoustic music. 1208-320-8097.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Classic Movie Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free classic movie at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1358003-0

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Intro to 3D Printing & Design: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn 3D Printing & Design at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/1363687-0

Kiwanis Octoberfeast, October 12, 2022, 5-7 p.m.: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club Parking Lot, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Kiwanis Club Octoberfeast annual dinner. October 12, 2022 at the Turf Club parking lot. Drive through and pick up dinner. Tickets $10.

Open Mic Poetry Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come to Open Mic Poetry Night at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1357983-0