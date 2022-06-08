Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, June 8

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169294-0

Queer History & Community Discussion @ CSI: 6-8 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Learn LGBTQ+ history and participate in a community discussion. 208-749 0309. go.evvnt.com/1177342-0

Graphic Novel Book Club: The Golden Compass: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our Graphic Novel Book Club. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169314-0

Thursday, June 9

75th anniversary of the Ladies Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament: 9 a.m.- June 10, 2 p.m., Twin Falls Golf Course, 545 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls. 75th anniversary of the Ladies Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament. 208-733-3326. Tickets $107.

Summer Reading Kickoff With Corbin Maxey: 2-3:30 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Kickoff Summer Reading with Animal Expert Corbin Maxey! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1155243-0

LGBTQ+ Goat Yoga: 3-4:30 p.m., 335 Fafnir Drive, 335 Fafnir Drive, Kimberly. Join Southern Idaho Pride for Goat Yoga! 208-749-0309. go.evvnt.com/1177349-0

Friday, June 10

Strollerbrary from the Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11 a.m., Thomsen Park Trail, Thomsen Park Trail Thomsen Park Trail, Twin Falls. Join our caregiver-and-me walking group! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169247-0

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn how to track your family tree at our monthly Genealogy Workshop. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169332-0

Liberty Quartet returns to Twin Falls Reformed Church on June 10 at 6:00 p.m.: 6-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Liberty Quartet returns to Twin Falls. 620-727-3691. Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Stronger Together Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise, Idaho.

Friday Night Dinner & Dancing: 6-10 p.m., Snake River Elks Lodge #2807, 412 E. 200 S., Jerome. This event is open to the public. The Snake River Elks Lodge offers dinner & live country music dancing every Friday evening. 208-324-0200. go.evvnt.com/1150222-0

Lucky Tongue: West Point B&G: 6-10 p.m., W. Point, 3287S S. 1500 E., Wendell. bandsintown.com/e/103486480

Saturday, JUne 11 Filer Fun Days Community Breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. Everyone is welcome to the Filer Fun Days Community Breakfast!

Southern Idaho Pride 2022: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Join our celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month! 208-749-0309. go.evvnt.com/1177354-0

Saturday Movie Matinee @ Twin Falls Public Library: 3-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Check out a free movie at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169644-0

Liberty Quartet: 3-7 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 241 State St., Hagerman. Stronger Together Tour This is a venue change from Hagerman Christian Center. This is a fundraiser for HCC. Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise, Idaho. bandsintown.com/e/103499371

Kayla Ruby Music: Eli Young Band & Kayla Ruby: 6-10 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. -. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/103419434?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket

Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m., Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E., Hagerman. Stronger Together Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise, Idaho.

Eli Young Band: 7-11 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. The Eli Young Band has always been unique in modern Country music – a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. bandsintown.com/t/103184019

Sunday, June 12

Liberty Quartet: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Stronger Together Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise, Idaho. bandsintown.com/e/103054121

Hagerman Farmers Market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 1071 E. 2900 S., 1071 E. 2900 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Valley Farmers Market sponsored by Hagerman Valley Foundation. 208-536-0094. go.evvnt.com/1174201-0

ESLABON ARMADO: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Jerome Event Center, 133 W. Main St., Jerome. Puertas abren/Doors open: 9 p.m. Edad/Age: Todas las edades/ All ages. Todas las edades pagan/ All ages pay. Para más info/For more info: 1-800-668-8080. bandsintown.com/t/1024931663

Monday, June 13

Zoomerang Vacation Bible School: 8:30 a.m.—12 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Zoomerang Vacation Bible School. 208-733-5248.

All Ages Book Club @ Twin Falls Public Library: “Hatchet”: 2-3 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Bring the whole family to discuss Gary Paulsen’s “Hatchet.” 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169348-0

Classic Movie Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Watch a classic film every month at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/1169359-0

Tuesday, June 14

Elementary Summer Reading: Fort Camp: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Bring the kids to make a fort at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169403-0

Boot Juice returns to Koto Brewing!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Boot Juice’s songwriting floats effortlessly between bluesy roots rock, Americana and progressive bluegrass, with a rock-n-roll delivery that gets crowds moving. bandsintown.com/e/103409806

Wednesday, June 15

Naturebrary from the Twin Falls Public Library @ City Park: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Bring your pre-k child to learn about nature! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169296-0

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1169408-0

